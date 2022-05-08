California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82,017 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Home Depot worth $1,284,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $4.80 on Friday, hitting $294.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,973. The company has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.41 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

