California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $149,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,990,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,461. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.46.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.