California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,041 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of AbbVie worth $532,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,174. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.