California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,591,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,055 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,666,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. 5,824,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,683. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

