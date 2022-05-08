California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $182,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $166.62. 2,341,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.28 and a 200 day moving average of $198.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

