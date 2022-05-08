California Public Employees Retirement System Has $140.38 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.36% of Travelers Companies worth $140,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,007,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,187,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $171.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $167.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

