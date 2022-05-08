California Public Employees Retirement System Has $143.82 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $143,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 169,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

