California Public Employees Retirement System Has $702.17 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 128,132 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Abbott Laboratories worth $702,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.27. 4,966,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

