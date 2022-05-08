California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,913,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 161,335 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $606,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. 12,525,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,768,203. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

