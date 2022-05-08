California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,453 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $200,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $156.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

