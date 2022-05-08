California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 1.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.10. 7,958,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

