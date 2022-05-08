California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 127,026 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $167,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 9,087,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

