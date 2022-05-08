California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,520 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.54% of Hershey worth $213,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,453. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.10 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.21. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

