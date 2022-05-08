California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,174 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Zoom Video Communications worth $177,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,455 shares of company stock worth $9,329,265. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.38. 4,633,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,211. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

