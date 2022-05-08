California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 77,230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,230 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Mastercard worth $672,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $312,315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.25 on Friday, hitting $347.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.93 and a 200 day moving average of $353.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

