California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,957 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Cooper Companies worth $155,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Shares of COO stock traded down $10.34 on Friday, reaching $337.55. The stock had a trading volume of 374,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,929. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.93 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.54.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

