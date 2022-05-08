California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

California Resources stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.72. California Resources has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get California Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in California Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.