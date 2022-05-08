Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 169.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 1,145,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
