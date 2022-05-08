Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cambium Networks updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 379,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.