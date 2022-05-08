Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

