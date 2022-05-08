Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce $76.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $57.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $312.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $315.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 114,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

