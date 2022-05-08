Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $71.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.

BAND opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

