Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $250.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.48.
Shares of BILL opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average of $232.09. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.09 and a one year high of $348.49.
In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,509,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
