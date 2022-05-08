Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $250.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.48.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average of $232.09. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.09 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,509,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.