Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. 2,157,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

