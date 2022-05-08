Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of CTLP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 322,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 123,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

