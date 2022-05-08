Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $235.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($242.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($284.21) to €240.00 ($252.63) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

