Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

