Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.34

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.34 ($18.25) and traded as high as €20.77 ($21.86). Carrefour shares last traded at €20.56 ($21.64), with a volume of 2,688,744 shares changing hands.

CA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.47) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.12 and its 200-day moving average is €17.35.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

