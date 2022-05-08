Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

