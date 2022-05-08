Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Trading Down 5.2%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

