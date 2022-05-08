Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWST. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

