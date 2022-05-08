Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 952,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $802.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVA. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.