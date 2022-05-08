CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.