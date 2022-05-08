Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,794 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $214.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.19. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

