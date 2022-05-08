Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,254,000 after buying an additional 407,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.