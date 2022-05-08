CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 5.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CDW worth $21,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 693.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 110,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of CDW by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CDW by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.62. 792,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,626. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

