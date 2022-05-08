Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.
About Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB)
Further Reading
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.