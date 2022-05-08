Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%.

CLDX traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 945,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,082. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 470.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.