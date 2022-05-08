Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.