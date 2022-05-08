Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.41

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.41 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 68.25 ($0.85). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 45,204 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.41. The company has a market capitalization of £38.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.42.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, insider Julian Morse sold 92,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90), for a total value of £66,920.40 ($83,598.25). Also, insider Andrew Boorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,494.69).

Cenkos Securities Company Profile (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.