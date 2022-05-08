Centrifuge Trading Down 9.7% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $69.14 million and approximately $284,767.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00182241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00480301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038629 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,635.81 or 2.00880850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.