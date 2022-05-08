Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

LEU has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,635 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 386,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 197,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

