Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,853 shares of company stock worth $1,102,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

