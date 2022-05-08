Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Certara updated its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

CERT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 950,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,942. Certara has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

