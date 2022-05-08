Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 3,167,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,996. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.21. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $143,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391 over the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,629,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerus by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 261,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

