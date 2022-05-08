CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF opened at $99.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

