Chain Bridge I’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Chain Bridge I’s (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 9th. Chain Bridge I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Chain Bridge I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CBRGU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRGU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 4th quarter worth $15,105,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at $12,317,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at $12,238,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at $11,077,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at $9,839,000.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

