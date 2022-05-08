Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,752.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

CHTR stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.77. 2,560,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.16. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.