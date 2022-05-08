Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.09

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.09 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $796.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $17,022,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

