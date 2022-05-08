Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Posts Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.18% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

